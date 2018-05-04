Kellyanne Conway Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Highlight the National Day of Prayer

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Kellyanne shared her thoughts on the importance of recognizing a national day of prayer.
Kellyanne commented, "This is something that's been important to President Trump... On the campaign he made clear he would be a friend to people of faith, a defender of religious liberty, he'd be pro-life and indeed he's delivered on all of that... You also saw a president who genuinely enjoys himself when he is able to host the National Day of Prayer." Conway continued, "He knows that this is a nation that has at its core prayerfulness."
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch added, "Since the general election, he seems to have become very comfortable in that environment of evangelicals."
To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/kellyanne-conway-may-4-2018
