Kemin Crop Technologies and Plant Products Announce New Relationship

"We chose to work with Plant Products to extend our reach to more customers in the U.S.," said Marsha Bro, General Manager of Kemin Crop Technologies. "Plant Products is a well-known distributor in the specialty horticulture space, and their support will help meet the needs of current and prospective Kemin customers."

Under the agreement, Plant Products is now a Kemin Crop Technologies' distributor in the northeastern U.S.

For more than 70 years, Plant Products has been a full-service supplier of fertilizer, pest control products, seeds and other consumable goods for the greenhouse, turf, nursery and specialty horticulture industries.

"Plant Products is excited to partner with Kemin Crop Technologies to promote and develop their products in the specialty markets in the northeastern U.S.," said Rob Lee, General Manager of Plant Products USA. "We see Kemin Crop Technologies' products as a great fit to our solution-based pest management programs, and look forward to growing our mutual portfolios."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin (www.kemin.com) has been dedicated to using applied science to improve the quality of life for over half a century. As a global company touching 3.8 billion people every day with its products, Kemin is committed to improving the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products to feed a growing population and be a resource for others in need.

Committed to feed and food safety, Kemin maintains top-of-the-line manufacturing facilities where over 500 specialty ingredients are made for humans and animals in the global feed and food industries, as well as the health, nutrition and beauty markets. The company provides product solutions and options to customers in more than 120 countries.

A privately held, family owned and operated company, Kemin has more than 2,500 global employees and operates in 90 countries including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

About Plant Products

Plant Products is a family-owned distribution company headquartered in Leamington, Ontario with locations in Ancaster, Ontario, Laval, Quebec and Detroit, Michigan. Plant Products prides itself on bringing a solution-based, technical sales approach to its customers with fertilizer and pest issues. Serving the greenhouse industry for over 70 years, Plant Products is a trusted partner to the industry.

