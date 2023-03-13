Kemin Food Technologies - Asia Launches VALTEQ™ Line of Quality Improvers for Instant Noodles

Innovation enhances palatability and production of ready-to-eat food as market demand grows

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has developed VALTEQ™, a unique line of quality improvers for instant noodle manufacturers.

The liquid product line uses emulsifier solutions to increase consumers' overall instant noodle eating experience by addressing some of the everyday challenges facing manufacturers.

VALTEQ ™ T merges instant noodles' smooth texture with sought-after bounce and chewy mouthfeel. Research demonstrates that the innovative emulsifier system performs similarly to sodium tripolyphospate (STPP) on parameters such as color, flavor, smoothness and elasticity, but also accelerates the hydration process, shortening noodles' soak time by at least 20% and making it a valuable alternative to STPP.





VALTEQ ™ AS prevents noodles from sticking during processing, cooking and serving using antioxidant-protected emulsifiers that allow for increased production efficiency and quality to maximize profits while satisfying consumers. The blend, which can be directly applied to air- or freeze-dried noodles, improves instant noodles' quality and palatability while also reducing waste.





AS prevents noodles from sticking during processing, cooking and serving using antioxidant-protected emulsifiers that allow for increased production efficiency and quality to maximize profits while satisfying consumers. The blend, which can be directly applied to air- or freeze-dried noodles, improves instant noodles' quality and palatability while also reducing waste. VALTEQ™ AO enhances instant noodles' quality with an all-in-one solution of natural antioxidants and emulsifiers that extends shelf life and protects against sticking to production molds. The effective oxidation control improves the overall quality of instant noodles.

"The VALTEQ portfolio helps food manufacturers increase production efficiency, contribute to quantity output optimization, reduce unnecessary waste and maximize profits," said Michelle Lim, President, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia. "The product line brings two new-to-the-industry iterations—VALTEQ T and VALTEQ AO—which can be applied directly to noodle cakes. VALTEQ AS also offers alternative application for instant noodles, which can be sprayed or dipped in the solution."

The instant noodles sector was significantly impacted by COVID-19, which led to higher-than-anticipated demand across all regions compared to pre-pandemic levels. The global market is projected to grow from USD$54.60 billion in 2022 to USD$81.84 billion in 2029.1

"Instant noodles are one of the most internationally recognized food products consumed across both developing and developed countries," said Joanne Tan, Associate Marketing Director, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia. "Market reports show that convenience, taste, nutrition and affordability all contribute to instant noodles' increasing popularity among consumers. The VALTEQ suite of products answers all these demands, making it the ideal solution for instant noodle manufacturers."

Kemin Food Technologies – Asia will host a technical seminar and several application workshops to launch VALTEQ at the Food Ingredients China tradeshow in Shanghai on March 15 – 17.

Click here to learn more about Kemin Food Technologies – Asia's newest innovation to improve the quality of instant noodles.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Joanne Tan, Associate Marketing Director, [email protected]

