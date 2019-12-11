Kemin Food Technologies - Asia Names New President and Sales Director for Asia Pacific Region

With more than 10 years of experience at Kemin, Michelle has a deep understanding of the company, its business and the industries it serves and a proven track record of leadership. She began her career at Kemin as Finance Director of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – Asia Pacific before taking on the role of Vice President of Finance, overseeing the finances of all Kemin locations in Asia and Africa.

"It has been my privilege to be part of Kemin for more than a decade," said Michelle. "I am humbled by the hard work, passion and commitment of my colleagues to transform the quality of life for the world, and I am proud to work at a purpose-driven company. I look forward to expanding my role to better serve our customers, create value for our stakeholders and craft a rewarding experience for my team."

Michelle holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, Honors from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and is a Certified Public Accountant.

New to Kemin, Liew Gin will join the global company as a Sales Director for Kemin Food Technologies – Asia. She will be responsible for developing new sales strategies and market opportunities to grow the business in the Asia Pacific region.

Liew Gin began working in the food and beverage industry as a technical specialist. She then moved to the commercial side of the industry, spending more than 12 years sharpening her business acumen. Liew Gin has more than 15 years of industry experience and holds a degree in biotechnology from RMIT University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

