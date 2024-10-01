Kemin Highlights Groundbreaking Study on FloraGLO® Lutein and OPTISHARP™ Natural Zeaxanthin for Maternal and Infant Health

First National Institutes of Health-funded clinical study on pregnant moms and babies supplemented with FloraGLO® Lutein and OPTISHARP™ Natural Zeaxanthin shows significant improvement in carotenoid levels

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is proud to support a newly published study on the use of FloraGLO® Lutein and OPTISHARP™ Natural Zeaxanthin in prenatal supplements, showing that carotenoid levels improve for both mothers and their newborn infants. Published in the September 2024 issue of Ophthalmology Science, an official journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, this study emphasizes the potential of these carotenoids in supporting both mothers and their infants.

Building on more than a decade of Kemin's research and nearly 20 peer-reviewed publications in moms and babies, the Lutein and Zeaxanthin in Pregnancy (L-ZIP) clinical trial, led by Dr. Paul S. Bernstein at the John A. Moran Eye Center of the University of Utah, was designed to address the question as to whether lutein and zeaxanthin should be added to standard-of-care prenatal vitamins for expecting mothers. Funded by the National Institutes of Health prestigious National Eye Institute, the clinical trial provided 10 mg FloraGLO Lutein and 2 mg OPTISHARP Natural Zeaxanthin to healthy pregnant women throughout the course of their pregnancy. Results showed statistically significant and clinically important increases in maternal and infant systemic and ocular carotenoid levels following supplementation, demonstrating that prenatal supplementation is both safe and effective in enhancing the health of mothers and infants.

"The significant findings of improved carotenoid status in both mom and baby, as well as the improvement in the infant's eye development, provide compelling evidence that lutein and zeaxanthin should become standard of care for all pregnant women," said Brenda Fonseca, Global Technical Services Lead, Kemin Human Nutrition & Health. "Most prenatal supplements and infant formulas currently lack lutein and zeaxanthin, but this research highlights their crucial role and potential long-lasting benefits on maternal and infant health. Kemin is proud of its role in this remarkable study."

Key findings of the L-ZIP study:

Efficacy of FloraGLO Lutein and OPTISHARP Natural Zeaxanthin supplementation in significantly increasing maternal and infant carotenoid levels

Safety of FloraGLO Lutein and OPTISHARP Natural Zeaxanthin in prenatal supplementation

Improved foveal maturity in infants from supplemented mothers, a marker of ocular development and function

"From the infants' perspective, the bioavailability of lutein and zeaxanthin could potentially provide an early start for their lifelong physiological and protective roles for the developing retina and infant vision," said Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Addo, John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah. "The clinical relevance of differences in foveal maturity observed in our study lies in the potential long-term benefits for visual and cognitive development. Enhanced foveal maturity may improve infant visual acuity and contrast sensitivity. Thus, a well-developed fovea is essential for sharp central vision and is critical for recognizing faces as children grow."

Despite growing evidence on the essential role of lutein and zeaxanthin in eye and brain health, most prenatal supplements and infant formulas still lack these nutrients. Given the low intake of fruits and vegetables—the primary sources of these carotenoids—there is a critical need for supplementation to fill this nutritional gap. "Our study prospectively showed that prenatal carotenoid supplementation considerably enhanced maternal and infant carotenoid status," added Dr. Addo. "Since our bodies do not produce these molecules, it is crucial for maternal intake of lutein and zeaxanthin as this is the only source infants receive."

The L-ZIP study, the 18th peer-reviewed publication using FloraGLO Lutein in maternal and infant health, highlights the Kemin commitment to advancing early life nutrition and paves the way for future recommendations on including these vital nutrients in prenatal and infant products.

