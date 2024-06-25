Kemin Industries Acquires Antimicrobial Company to Expand Product Offerings for U.S. Biofuel Industry

Colorado-based Archangel Inc. is a market leader in advanced bacterial control solutions for the biofuel industry

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world's population with its products and services, has acquired Archangel Inc., a company specializing in antimicrobials for fermentative biofuel production.

Founded in 2015 by Allen Ziegler, Archangel Inc. has focused on developing advanced bacterial control solutions tailored specifically to the fermentation of biofuels for the renewable energy industry. Leveraging over 30 years of experience in the biofuels sector, Ziegler has led the development of innovative technologies and customer service offerings to address the unique challenges of bacterial control in biofuel production processes. With this acquisition, he joins Kemin as a Principal Sales Manager for the Kemin Bio Solutions business unit.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for Kemin as we continue to expand our presence in the biofuels sector," said Jason Ackerman, General Manager, Kemin Bio Solutions. "Archangel's expertise and innovative antibiotic-free technologies complement our existing portfolio, allowing us to provide new and significant offerings to our customers."

With the acquisition of Archangel Inc., Kemin enhances its portfolio of antimicrobial solutions with the NOVA™ EZL and NOVA™ EZP products that support biofuel production. The acquisition also transfers four full patent applications from Archangel to Kemin. The new NOVA™ products will not only strengthen Kemin's ability to offer comprehensive solutions for bacterial control in biofuel production processes, but also pave the way for exciting innovations in the field. Customers can look forward to enhanced product offerings and dedicated support as Kemin continues to push the boundaries of biofuel production in the U.S.

"I am excited to join forces with Kemin and contribute my expertise to the team," said Ziegler. "Together, we are well-positioned to drive advancements in bacterial control solutions for the biofuels industry, ultimately benefiting our customers."

"This acquisition signifies a pivotal opportunity for the expansion of the Kemin Bio Solutions team," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "With Archangel's portfolio of antimicrobials and technical expertise in the biofuels industry, its shared endeavors with Kemin will reinforce our dedication to delivering outstanding value to the biofuels sector and our customers."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

About Archangel Inc.

Archangel Inc. is a company dedicated to developing innovative antimicrobial solutions for the biofuel production industry. Founded in 2015 by Allen Ziegler, the company focuses on providing antibiotic-free antimicrobials and preservatives tailored specifically for fermentative biofuel production processes.

With a mission to pioneer antibiotic-free antimicrobials and preservatives, Archangel Inc. aims to address the unique challenges associated with bacterial control in biofuel production. Their solutions are designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of biofuel production processes while ensuring product quality and safety.

