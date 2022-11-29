Kemin Industries Celebrates 61 Years Since its Founding by Donating Combined $61,000 to Multiple Nonprofits

Family-owned company's North American businesses contribute to organizations involved in the industries they serve

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is celebrating 61 years since its founding in 1961 by donating a combined $61,000 to nonprofit organizations operating in the same industries as its five North America-based business units.

In 1961, R.W. and Mary Nelson, young parents to five small children, started their own business. Intending to provide products for the Midwestern agriculture market, R.W. mixed feed flavors, crop preservatives and antioxidants in his father's old wool barn, while Mary oversaw the administration from the family living room—Kemin's first company headquarters.

Kemin Industries quickly outgrew the family living room and old wool barn, and in a few short years, the company had built offices and a manufacturing plant and was entering markets overseas. In just six decades, Kemin has established facilities on six continents, expanded into multiple other industries and now produces more than 500 specialty ingredients for customers in more than 120 countries. Today, more than 3,000 team members are part of R.W. and Mary Nelson's founding vision to be of service to others and improve lives.

As Kemin marks its 61st anniversary with a yearlong "61 since '61" celebration, the business units based at worldwide headquarters in Des Moines are honoring the commitment to community that has guided Kemin for six decades by giving back to organizations making an impact in the industries they serve.

Kemin Crop Technologies, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America, Kemin Food Technologies – North America, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health, and Kemin Nutrisurance, the company's pet food and rendering business, are donating a combined $61,000 to nonprofits whose work aligns with the business units' respective areas of focus and share their dedication to making a difference.

The organizations receiving a portion of the $61,000 include:

"Our passion for protecting the health and safety of people, pets, production animals and plants goes beyond the ingredients we produce. It extends to the places we call home, the people we call neighbors, and the global community we are all part of," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "Servant leadership has been a guiding force at Kemin since the beginning, and it remains at the heart of what we do. I'm proud to be supporting these organizations and their vital work for causes we share a deep connection to, and I'm immensely grateful for the Kemin team members who continue our commitment to community and others."

The $61,000 in support of North America-based nonprofits is one of multiple charitable activities Kemin business units around the globe have carried out in commemoration of the "61 since '61" celebration.

Click here to learn more about Kemin's community engagement for the "61 since '61" milestone in North America.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

