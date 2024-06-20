Data management platform enables renderers to increase automation, improve communication, and leverage self-monitoring tools

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, has developed a cloud-based data management platform, sciORIAN™, as a digital solution to help rendering operations gain efficiency and productivity by optimizing application systems, as well as gleaning new process insights to make strategic decisions about their businesses.

Kemin Industries Debuts Cloud-Based Technology sciORIAN™ for Rendering Operations

With sciORIAN, rendering operations can monitor their systems anytime from anywhere. The platform includes bulk tank monitoring so rendering operations can check Kemin product levels in real-time from a computer or smartphone. The platform also offers applicator monitoring, which is an effective applicator dashboard that allows renderers to monitor the system and identify issues in real time. Both systems will automatically send critical warnings and alerts via email or text message, based on configuration and role-based access.

Rendering operations can also use sciORIAN to assist with data analysis. The platform collects data from different sensors and analyzes it to give renderers new process insights that allow for predictive actions and analytics. sciORIAN can create tailor-made reports and dashboards and share real-time information about application systems, which can reduce overall cost of rendering operations, increase productivity, and make implementation of Kemin products easier.

"sciORIAN will help renderers transform their processes with self-optimization," said Raf Snoekx, Associate Director – Digital Solutions, Kemin Industries. "The platform includes responsive application and software support and uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable self-optimization of processes. This can improve agility and reactivity while also improving quality and safety."

sciORIAN delivers carrier-grade security features and is developed with the highest level of end-to-end security in mind, ensuring all data is safely stored at all times.

"Protection of customers' process data and personal information is important to every part of our business," said Snoekx. "Native multitenancy assures our customers' data is 100% isolated and protected while ensuring data privacy and integrity."

sciORIAN demonstrates Kemin's commitment to elevate how application services are delivered to customers and provides even greater support to increase efficiency, productivity, and agility of operations. Kemin currently uses the platform to monitor hundreds of applicator and tank devices, laying a solid foundation for data-driven decision making. With Kemin's continuous investment in its digital platform, sciORIAN, the company is committed to providing solutions that meet customers' evolving needs for digitalization across industries.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

