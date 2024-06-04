Kemin Industries Launches CholiGEM™ for U.S. Dairy Market

Company's choline chloride product enhances cow liver health during critical transition phase

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has launched CholiGEM™, an advanced rumen-protected choline supplement designed to address fatty liver and ketosis in lactating dairy cows, into the U.S. dairy market.

Choline—one of the foundational ingredients of CholiGEM—is an essential nutrient for dairy cows with multiple functions for optimal milk production, reproduction, and health, especially during the critical transition period. It improves metabolic functions of the liver and increases milk fat yield and milk protein.

"Research shows that 50 – 60% of post-calving cows experience moderate to severe fatty liver," said Fei Sun, Ph.D., P.A.S., Dairy Marketing Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "But if we can optimize liver health during the transition phase, we can significantly reduce metabolic disorders that compromise not only production, but overall animal health. That's where choline chloride, the key ingredient of CholiGEM, can help."

CholiGEM stands out with a typical 60% choline chloride content—significantly higher than the typical 28% currently available on the market. This higher content ensures a more flexible diet formulation during the critical transition period. Its superior bioavailability supports reducing fatty liver risks and ketosis occurrences, thereby enhancing overall dairy cow well-being pre- and post-calving.

Because of its uniformity, particle size, and specific gravity, CholiGEM moves rapidly through the rumen for reduced microbial degradation and increased intestinal availability. It benefits dairy cows by:

Enhancing liver function

Maximizing energy usage

Improving lactation performance

Optimizing health and immunity

CholiGEM may also contribute to a greener footprint for dairy operations by maintaining optimal transition-cow health and having a lower inclusion rate compared to many competitive products in the market, which have a lower choline chloride content. 1 The newest product from the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America business unit also enables dairy operations to formulate a diet that precisely meets cows' choline requirements with minimal nutrient excretion and maximum utilization.

Kemin's proficiency in encapsulation, advanced core technology, and extensive knowledge of rumen physiology have been key factors in developing a successful product portfolio and establishing Kemin as a leader in dairy nutrition.

