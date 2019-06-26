Kemin Launches CaptiSURE™ for Feed Biosecurity Programs

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America announced the addition of CaptiSURE™ to its growing feed safety product portfolio. CaptiSURE is a unique, highly available energy source derived from palm kernel oil and comprised of a proprietary blend of medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs).

(PRNewsfoto/Kemin Industries)

Independent published research has shown MCFAs can reduce bacterial pathogens – such as Salmonella, Campylobacter coli and Escherichia coli – and viral pathogens – such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus (PRRSv) and Seneca Valley virus (SVA) – in feed. CaptiSURE may be used as part of a comprehensive feed biosecurity program. Additionally, performance studies indicate MCFAs may increase growth rate and improve feed to gain ratio in swine.

Research from Kansas State University has also demonstrated that feed and water can be vectors for transmission of African Swine Fever virus (ASFv). Due to the ongoing ASFv outbreak in Asia and Europe, producers in the United States today are taking extra steps to safeguard their feed and feed ingredients – ultimately protecting animal performance and profitability.

"With growing pressure from common and emerging animal diseases, which reflects the increasingly global nature of the animal production industry, there is an immediate need for improved mitigation technologies and products," said Dr. Mark Bienhoff, DVM, Pathogen Control Team Leader, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "After years of research and development, we are thrilled to add CaptiSURE, as we believe it can have a positive impact toward biosecurity efforts."

CaptiSURE is distinct from other MCFAs on the market today:

Highly pure MCFA product containing elevated concentrations of effective MCFAs (C8 and C10).

Delivery in a liquid form, bringing a two-fold benefit of 1) higher concentration of active ingredient compared to similar dry products (no carrier); and 2) better contact when applied to feed.

Tested via a novel, natural infection model developed by Pipestone Applied Research as presented by Dr. Scott Dee at the 2019 Minnesota Pork Congress.

Comprehensive biosecurity programs are essential to maintaining a safe food supply. With extensive research and knowledge on feed and water pathogen mitigation, Kemin works together with customers to help strengthen their feed risk management and biosecurity programs using solutions such as Sal CURB® Liquid Antimicrobial, KEM SAN® and CaptiSURE.

To learn more, visit Kemin.com/PathogenControl.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

