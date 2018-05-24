Kemin Launches New Brand Identity Liquid Business

For several decades, Kemin has had a strong focus on offering liquid solutions for different segments in the agrifoods sector. Over the last few years, the market trend toward applying liquids has been accelerating, as customers clearly appreciate the benefits liquid solutions bring to their operations. Liquid solutions have the advantage of easy application, high efficacy, less manual handling and consistency in application.

With the new branding, Kemin clearly represents its specialized liquid offering for three distinct market segments in order to better tailor the solutions per each segment:

specSMART: bundles the offering for feed raw materials to preserve the quality of the oilseeds from crushing plants; grain treatment to protect the quality of cereals and grains; fish meal treatment to preserve the quality of oils and fats, etc.

millSMART: bundles the liquid offering for the feed milling segment to improve feed quality by reducing process variability, preventing mould, controlling Salmonella and enhancing nutrient availability of animal feed.

and enhancing nutrient availability of animal feed. foragSMART: bundles the offer for the forage segment to preserve the quality of forages.

"While the brand and logo now better represent our current offering, the Kemin approach and interaction with our customers remain the same, but even further strengthened," said GS Ramesh, President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health. "Kemin has been recognized as an innovative leader and total solutions provider with its liquid programme. Besides the actual products, a full set of services are associated with the offering, enabling us to develop long-lasting and rewarding customer relationships and ease the implementation of the liquid programme."

"This new service package includes product application services, varying from basic application systems to high-end ones, designed according to the customer's needs. A team of dedicated Kemin engineers installs and maintains these systems," said Riaan Van Dyk, Worldwide Vice President of Marketing and Strategy, Kemin Industries. "A second service that Kemin offers with the liquid programme is our laboratory testing service, where problem identification or solution verification analyses occurs. A third critical service is technical support and advice from dedicated and specialized teams. As part of this re-branding, we are bundling these unique service offerings into one package—the SMART advisory team."

Today, the Kemin liquid solutions and services are available in more than 60 countries. The new global branding represents the precise and accurate dosing of liquid solutions. With the new branding, Kemin clearly showcases its value offering and commitment to supporting its liquid business strategically and long term, focusing on helping Kemin customers improve their production profitably while enhancing safety, quality and consistency, and reducing variability of their businesses.

"This is a very exciting time, and this new brand reflects our enthusiasm and focus on connecting with our customers' business processes and needs," said Ramesh. "Our brand transformation better represents where Kemin is today and our vision for the future and how we interact with our customers."

For more information on the solutions Kemin offers, visit https://www.kemin.com/en/europe/blog/animal-nutrition-health/kemin-liquid-offering-raw-materials-forages-and-feed-milling

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

