Kemin Names Kimberly Nelson President of Garmon Chemicals

Nelson will be taking over as President of Garmon Chemicals when the company's founder, Maurizio Cappellini, retires. For more than 35 years, Cappellini led Garmon Chemicals to the top of the denim finishing industry with his innovative and avant-garde vision.

"We are deeply thankful to Maurizio for his strong leadership, professionalism and the amazing success he has achieved in his career. We wish him many happy years in his retirement and are grateful for his dedication to Garmon Chemicals," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin.

Garmon Chemicals was acquired in January 2018 after Kimberly, a third-generation Nelson family member which owns Kemin, presented the business opportunity of textile auxiliaries three years prior. Since the acquisition, Nelson has served as General Manager of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries in India. Her appointment as President is a key element in Kemin's strategic growth plan that will drive Garmon Chemicals to advance its leadership position in the industry by further developing the brand's R&D scope, commercial footprint and services.

"This is a big step for Kemin's vision to continue as a family-owned-and-operated company," said Dr. Nelson. "For Garmon Chemicals, the pace of change in today's global markets is exceptional. As President of Garmon Chemicals, Kimberly will ensure that Kemin stays at the forefront of this evolving industry. She will continue Garmon Chemicals' innovation and leadership in textile auxiliaries."

This transition marks a new chapter in Garmon Chemicals' more than 35-year history. Kemin has solidified its commitment to playing a significant role in the textile markets and will continue to provide high-quality products and services.

Reflecting on her appointment, Kimberly Nelson said, "I am honoured and excited to lead this wonderful company. The legacy of Maurizio Cappellini will only be strengthened as we continue to develop, innovate and create. I'm determined to continue Garmon's momentum by elevating its global presence, leveraging the first-class operations and extraordinary R&D capabilities to further our creative and sustainable initiatives."

Nelson received her bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 2012, and a master's degree in Luxury and Fashion Management from Savannah College of Fashion and Design in 2016. Before joining Kemin, she worked in marketing in Hong Kong for five years. Nelson will be based in San Marino.

About Kemin Textiles Auxiliaries

Kemin Textiles Auxiliaries, through the brand Garmon Chemicals, is a leader in the R&D and marketing of total chemical solutions, innovation and creativity for the denim and apparel industry. The company is internationally recognized as symbol of pioneering evolution in the name of a better tomorrow.

Since its birth in 1982, Garmon Chemicals established itself at the very center of a narrative that talks to manufacturers, apparel brands and retailers about innovative chemical auxiliaries and solutions. For over 30 years, Garmon Chemicals has been an R&D and marketing platform for fashion innovation and a reference for product quality and responsible practices.

With manufacturing facilities in San Marino, Brazil, China, India and Turkey, the company operates in more than 30 countries through a commercial network of subsidiaries and agents. This global footprint ensures technical assistance in strategic textile areas around the world, as well as capillary distribution of both chemical products and related know-how.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Francesco Farinelli, Garmon Chemicals press office, francesco.farinelli@menabo.com, +39 0543 798463 / +39 347 1686830

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2019 All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://kemin.com

