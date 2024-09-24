Kemin Names Lauren Burt as First-ever Head of Global Corporate Affairs

Newly created position to focus on strategically expanding and elevating

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has appointed Lauren Burt to the newly created role of Head of Global Corporate Affairs.

Burt joined Kemin in 2016 as Worldwide Communications Manager. She successfully implemented strategic communications to elevate the Kemin brand across multiple disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, and community engagement. In 2019, Burt led the company through a global rebrand and corporate vision project. She was promoted to Head of Worldwide Communications in February 2020 and served as the global crisis communications lead for COVID-19.

"With customers in more than 120 countries and counting, Kemin's growth in an ever-changing landscape makes it more essential than ever to expand our public affairs strategies," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "We're focused on deepening connections with key stakeholders and expanding engagement in the global communities where we operate and our employees call home. Lauren has proven herself as a leader during her tenure and will excel in these opportunities as she represents Kemin in her new role."

Burt will oversee Kemin's corporate and public affairs strategy, including PR/media relations, corporate reputation and crisis management, and global community engagement. She will lead Kemin's long-standing partnership with the United Nations' World Food Programme and expand relationships with regulatory bodies and leaders to further the company's vision to sustainability transform lives around the world.

Prior to joining Kemin, Burt was Manager of Corporate Communications at DotDash Meredith. Before that, she served in various communications and government roles, including working in the Iowa Governor's Office. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from Iowa State University and a master's degree in international business and policy from Georgetown University.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,500 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

