Kemin Offers Immune Support Products Amid Global Health Concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, Kemin Industries is committed to creating a healthy future for people, animals, plants and the planet.

As seasonal illnesses arise – combined with active and mobile lifestyles – health concerns are dominating global headlines. Kemin Human Nutrition and Health offers natural, plant-based dietary ingredients to help nourish and strengthen healthy immune systems. Products like nutrient-rich ingredient BetaVia™ from a proprietary microalga provide immune-modulating beta glucan. Such products can be especially useful for travelers looking to support their immune health.

"BetaVia reinforces optimal immune function with a proprietary, natural ingredient full of potent microalgae beta glucan," said José Piccolotto, President, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "Now is a good time to add an immune supplement to your daily health routine."

The immune-boosting beta glucan is easily absorbed by the intestine, and BetaVia's potent nutrients, including protein, essential vitamins and minerals, strengthen the body's natural immune system.

In a clinical study, healthy participants taking BetaVia compared to those taking a placebo reported:

3.3 fewer sick days

70 percent fewer upper respiratory tract infection symptoms

10 fewer upper respiratory tract infection symptom days

The BetaVia line of products includes BetaVia™ Complete, a nutrient-rich algae fermentate that is over 50 percent beta glucan and more than 20 percent protein, along with many essential vitamins and minerals. BetaVia™ Pure is over 95 percent algae beta glucan, making it a pure immune beta glucan. Rather than using algae grown outdoors, subject to external factors and changes, Kemin uses a patented process involving sterile vessels to produce its algae in a controlled, indoor environment.

In addition to boosting immune health, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health offers ingredients to benefit eyes, brain, skin and weight management. FloraGLO® and ZeaONE® support vision, cognition and healthy skin. Neumentix™ promotes improved cognitive and physical performance, specifically working memory, focus and choice reaction time. Slendesta® is sourced from potato protein to help control hunger and increase satiety between meals.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



