Kemin Renews World Food Programme Partnership to Continue Supporting Global Food Assistance and Research Projects

Since first partnering with WFP in 2008, Kemin has helped develop tools to ensure robust food safety and quality management, improving the nutritional profile and shelf life of the food WFP uses in its operations. The partnership between Kemin and WFP has successfully enhanced a range of emergency-use food products, including those aimed at addressing moderate acute malnutrition and used in conflict-affected countries, including Yemen, South Sudan and Syria. Kemin has also facilitated WFP's adoption of global product compliance testing and the development of a standard template for food product and packaging specifications. With decades of experience manufacturing nutritional ingredients for food and beverages that meet the highest quality and safety criteria, Kemin assists WFP in ensuring its products meet these same standards.

"Kemin began our partnership with WFP nearly 15 years ago and, since then, we've seen the importance and the necessity of its aid grow immensely," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "Working alongside WFP has given us an opportunity to lend our expertise and help support those most in need. We're proud to be a corporate partner of such a critical organization and remain dedicated to helping however we can to expand its impact and eradicate food insecurity around the world."

Since its founding in 1961, WFP has been dedicated to ending hunger and food insecurity, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disaster and the impact of climate change.

"WFP is grateful to our long-time corporate partners who, like Kemin, help us fight hunger and deliver life-saving, life-changing assistance to the most vulnerable," said Virginia Siebenrok, Head of Food Safety and Quality, WFP. "Over the past 15 years, Kemin has provided critical support, shared resources and expertise, and strengthened our food safety and quality practices and tools. This key partnership has helped WFP deliver safe and nutritious food in emergencies, improve nutrition, and build long-term resilience in the communities we serve."

This week, Kemin and WFP team members met at WFP's global headquarters in Rome to sign a partnership renewal agreement and discuss strategies for the future. Kemin will continue to support WFP in advancing its food safety and quality protocols while providing laboratory services and a dedicated Kemin food scientist to assist relevant WFP operations.

