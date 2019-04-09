Kemin Spotlights Unique Beta-Glucan Aleta™ and its Immune-modulation Benefits at Veterinary Seminar

HERENTALS, Belgium, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for more than half the world's population, recently showcased its new Aleta™ beta glucan to more than 60 veterinary specialists from the EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa) and Southeast Asia regions at a seminar in Rome prior to the Intestinal Health Scientific Interest Group's (IHSIG) 6th Conference on Poultry Intestinal Health in the city.

Aleta is a unique beta-glucan molecule derived from the specific algae Euglena gracilis. An immune modulator available for agricultural animal species, Aleta reinforces the immune system for optimal function during periods of stress, disease and vaccination.

The Kemin-hosted seminar focusing on the advantages of Aleta included presentations from Delphine Le Roux, Assistant Professor in Immunology at the National Veterinary School of Alfort (France), who spoke about immunity in animal production; Geoff Horst, the inventor of Aleta; and other speakers from Kemin.

"This is the ideal time to highlight the science behind the molecule and the benefits it provides veterinarians and other stakeholders," said Karl De Bruyne, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA. "The molecule's mode of action was shown in a new 3D video to demonstrate how Aleta interacts with the immune system."

Immune modulation is the future of disease prevention and is becoming increasingly important as a strategy to optimize animal health. Aleta harnesses beta glucan from a new source, algae, and the multiple studies Kemin has conducted show its effectiveness as an immune modulator for agricultural animal species.

Kemin also showcased Aleta during the IHSIG 6th Conference on Poultry Intestinal Health with two abstracts selected for oral presentation, reflecting Kemin's expertise on the unique beta-glucan molecule. With extensive research and knowledge on Aleta and its assets, Kemin will work together with its customers to support them with immune modulation in their own animals.

Learn more about the unique Aleta beta glucan on Kemin.com.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

