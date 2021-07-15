Kemp LoadMaster dominates the ADC category on Gartner Peer Insights

"We are thankful and grateful to those who reviewed Kemp's ADC hardware, virtual and cloud appliances on Gartner Peer Insights. We will continue to provide the best value proposition for organizations that MUST deliver the most optimum, always-on Application Experience to their users at scale." said Peter Melerud, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder Kemp.

The three areas on which Kemp LoadMaster is evaluated on Gartner Peer Insights are Integration & Deployment, Service & Support and Product Capabilities, demonstrating customer satisfaction by the fact that 97% of them would recommend Kemp LoadMaster to others.

According to customer reviews shared by Gartner, the most common reviews for Kemp LoadMaster are for great value, ease of use, and outstanding technical support. To view Kemp's complete Gartner Peer Reviews and ratings, please visit the LoadMaster Reviews page .

Kemp LoadMaster is an award-winning high-performance application delivery controller (ADC) providing availability, scalability, and security for customers' business-critical workloads. Kemp LoadMaster can be deployed in several form factors including hardware, virtual, cloud and bare metal.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services. The reviews are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

