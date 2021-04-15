Kempinski Hotels chooses Technogym as its global partner for its Fit Rooms

The new room category, Kempinski Fit Room, is taking off globally, with Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich, Germany, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai, Grand Hotel Kempinski Shanghai and Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, offering the ultimate on-demand indoor workout solutions to their guests.

Each Kempinski Fit Room - equipped with a Technogym Bike and Technogym Case – offers its guests access to a selection of the best training equipment and digital contents such as the new TECHNOGYM BIKE – the revolutionary training experience thanks to indoor cycling classes run by trainers from different cities around the world. Music, lights and trainers from all over the world lead engaging indoor cycling classes available anytime, round the clock, directly from the console of the bike.

The fit-room solution allows guests to train according to individual preferences in the comfort of their room, whether they are travelling for business or leisure. Supported by over 35 years of experience and research, Technogym provides training solutions of the highest quality and comfort: combining design, functionality and immersive digital content with an HD display, the Technogym Bike offers cycling courses and full-body workouts.

Users can choose their favourite classes from the comprehensive on-demand library based on their preferred trainer, type of workout, language, and music. Technogym Bike is not just group cycling but offers also total body workout experiences, thanks to the integrated handlebars and dedicated video contents.

More than ever, travel and wellbeing are quickly evolving alongside one other. The modern traveller is keen to make the most out of every journey, taking home long-lasting memories and personal benefits.

People are more and more looking for the possibility to train regularly. They train at home, at their fitness centre, outdoor with the support of specific apps and wearable devices, and of course when they travel both for business or leisure, they look for hotels able to give an answer to their growing attention for fitness and wellness.

SOURCE TECHNOGYM