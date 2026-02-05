Technogym: for 10 times at the side of the Olympic Games

News provided by

Technogym

Feb 05, 2026, 07:00 ET

Technogym celebrates at Milano Cortina 2026 its 10th experience as Exclusive and Official Supplier of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

MILAN, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Italy over 4o years ago in a humble garage and grown into a global leader in sport, fitness and wellness, Technogym has become the reference partner for the athletic preparation of the world's greatest champions and events including the Olympic Games. Milano Cortina 2026 marks Technogym's tenth participation as Exclusive and Official Supplier of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, reaffirming a long–standing commitment to the values of sport, wellness, and social responsibility.

Continue Reading
Technogym: for 10 times at the side of the Olympic Games
Technogym: for 10 times at the side of the Olympic Games

At Milano Cortina 2026, Technogym will set up 22 training centers for athletes: a total of about 1,000 pieces of equipment will be made available to more than 3,500 athletes from over 90 different countries competing in 16 Olympic and 6 Paralympic disciplines. The main training facilities, equipped to meet the needs of all sports disciplines, will be located within the 6 Olympic and Paralympic Villages in Milan, Cortina, Predazzo, Livigno, Bormio, and Anterselva, while 15 training centers specifically designed for different disciplines will be situated at the competition venues. In addition, Technogym will provide all related services such as configuration, installation, and assistance.

Athletes will have access to Technogym's most advanced solutions, including the AI–based Biostrength line for optimized strength training and the Skill Line, developed with elite athletes to enhance performance, power, and endurance. In addition, Technogym Checkup will allow athletes to assess key health and performance parameters. This integrated approach supports precise monitoring and continuous improvement throughout their preparation.

With Milano Cortina 2026, Technogym continues its role as a global benchmark in athletic preparation—supporting champions on the road to excellence for the tenth consecutive edition of the Games.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877866/Technogym_Olympic_Games.jpg
Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624493/5764430/Technogym_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Technogym

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Technogym und World Athletics präsentieren RUN X™, die erste Weltmeisterschaft auf dem Laufband

Technogym und World Athletics präsentieren RUN X™, die erste Weltmeisterschaft auf dem Laufband

Technogym – weltweit führend in den Bereichen Wellness, Athletiktraining und Gesundheit sowie offizieller Ausrüster der letzten 10 Olympischen Spiele ...
Technogym et World Athletics présentent RUN X™, le premier championnat du monde de tapis de course

Technogym et World Athletics présentent RUN X™, le premier championnat du monde de tapis de course

Technogym, leader mondial du bien-être, de la préparation physique, de la santé et fournisseur officiel des 10 derniers Jeux olympiques, et World...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics