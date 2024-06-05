Ken Denman Joins TIFIN's Board of Directors

TIFIN's distinguished board welcomes the seasoned executive and advisor to help guide the firm's continued growth and build stronger ties with the technology ecosystem.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, an early mover and leading innovator in AI-powered fintech, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ken Denman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Denman is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, executive, and board member with a track record in building, scaling, and exiting technology companies. He will bring this deep domain expertise to TIFIN's board as the company continues to revolutionize the wealth management industry through artificial intelligence.

Mr. Denman's wealth of experience and forward-thinking perspective complement the expertise of the current TIFIN board members. The TIFIN board currently includes Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO of TIFIN; Rob Heyvaert, Founder & Managing Partner of Motive Partners' Tom Tinsley, Former Managing Director, General Atlantic and former CEO of Baan Software N.V.; Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest; Glenn Hubbard, Director of the Chazen Institute, Dean Emeritus, and Professor of Finance and Economics at Columbia Business School' and Anil Arora, Senior Partner at TIFIN and former CEO of Envestnet | Yodlee.

Mr. Denman has extensive experience as an investor, chief executive, and strategic advisor across the technology, telecommunications, and finance industries. Currently, he serves as a General Partner at Sway Ventures, a U.S.-based venture capital firm investing in early- to mid-stage technology companies. In addition to Sway and TIFIN, he holds positions on several prominent boards, including Costco Wholesale and Motorola Solutions. Previously, Mr. Denman was President and CEO of Emotient, a leading authority on automated facial expression analysis, which was acquired by Apple in 2016. He also held other CEO roles at Openwave Systems and iPass Inc. His expertise in driving organizational growth and innovation is complemented by his active involvement as an investor and mentor to start-ups.

This extensive experience makes him a valuable addition to TIFIN's board. Mr. Denman's guidance and advice will be instrumental in accelerating TIFIN's mission to harness the power of AI to create innovative solutions for the wealth and asset management industries.

"I am delighted to join TIFIN's Board of Directors," Denman said. "TIFIN has an outstanding track record and has built an exceptional ecosystem of talent and capital. The company is uniquely positioned to lead the adoption of AI in financial services. I look forward to contributing to TIFIN's growth and helping the company achieve its vision of transforming how people manage and grow their wealth."

"We welcome Ken to our Board of Directors," added TIFIN's Founder & CEO, Dr. Vinay Nair. "He brings to us immense experience in the technology sector across various growth stages. Ken's insights and guidance will help TIFIN unlock new opportunities and solidify our position as a leader in verticalized AI applications."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN Give, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, Sage, Helix, and TIFIN @Work. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

