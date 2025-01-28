Ken Kendrick, Managing General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, to Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that E.G. "Ken" Kendrick Jr., managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Kendrick joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Born in the rural town of Bluefield, West Virginia to a local businessman and homemaker mother, Mr. Kendrick grew up in a family of limited resources. His first job as a teenager was pumping gas, which shaped his work ethic and ambition. After earning a business degree from West Virginia University in 1965, he began his career at IBM. At just 24, he made the bold decision to leave a secure job to start his own company, Datatel, Inc., which would become a worldwide leader in the development of computer software for the management of infrastructure technology for colleges, universities and foundations.

In 1989, Mr. Kendrick became the principal investor in Woodforest National Bank, one of the nation's largest primarily employee-owned banks. A few years later, in 1995, he became a part-owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2004, when the team was struggling financially and on the brink of bankruptcy, Mr. Kendrick saw an opportunity to combine his business acumen with his passion for baseball. He stepped in as managing general partner, steering the franchise away from financial crisis and back to its former glory, including a World Series win in 2001 and two National League Championships (2001 and 2023).

"I am deeply honored to become a Member of the Horatio Alger Association, whose mission to support and empower young people on their journeys to success mirrors my own belief in the importance of giving deserving people a chance," said Mr. Kendrick. "With the right assistance and encouragement, anything is possible for anyone. I look forward to joining this extremely accomplished group of Members to help guide the next generation as they strive to achieve their dreams."

Mr. Kendrick and his wife, Randy, are deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting a wide array of causes across education, healthcare and youth sports. The couple founded the Freedom Center at the University of Arizona, which provides research, teaching and programming that is grounded in individual freedom and honors people's right to constructively disagree. In 2022, they pledged $20 million to West Virginia University, Mr. Kendrick's alma mater, to advance economics education through Chambers College. As a prostate cancer survivor, Mr. Kendrick has also funded critical advancements in cancer research, leading to the establishment of the Kendrick Family Chair for Prostate Cancer Research at the Cleveland Clinic in 2013.

In 2019, the couple launched the Kendrick Family Fields initiative, which enhances youth sports infrastructure in the Valley. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Kendrick led efforts to distribute more than $2 million to non-profits aiding vulnerable populations. Beyond his personal philanthropy, Mr. Kendrick's leadership as Chairman of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has contributed to over $80 million in charitable giving.

"Ken embodies the spirit of resilience and generosity that the Horatio Alger Award seeks to honor," said Bruce Sherman, chairman and principal owner of the Miami Marlins and 2024 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His journey from humble beginnings to extraordinary achievements is a testament to his perseverance in the face of adversity, and his commitment to philanthropy has transformed countless lives. It is an honor to welcome Ken as a 2025 Horatio Alger Award recipient."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Kendrick and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

