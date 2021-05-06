Ken Paulus signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge

EAGAN, Minn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC's (Prime) President and CEO Ken Paulus is joining over 2,000 other chief executive officers by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. It is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace.

"By signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, we are committing to promote D&I efforts at work and in the community," said Paulus. "Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace creates greater innovation and collaboration, which makes us a stronger company and empowers us to better serve our clients and members."

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion commitment is driven by a realization that addressing D&I is a societal issue, not a competitive issue. The pledge acknowledges that executives play a key role in positive change. Companies from 85 different industries have taken part in the pledge, and signees are given unique perspective on developing a safe and comfortable work environment for all employees.

Over the past several years, Prime has taken concrete action to advance its D&I journey. Last year, Prime welcomed a new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) director. Working closely with Prime's employee-led D&I Council, the DEI director focuses on furthering Prime's D&I efforts. Prime also continues its work in establishing the Prime Together Foundation to address health, racial and other forms of inequity. During its 2020 PrimeCares employee giving campaign, employees raised $203,000 for the Foundation in its inaugural year. In 2021, the D&I Council stood up three new employee resource groups (ERGs) and will continue to expand the number of ERGs as interest emerges.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are important in our society – and to the present and future of Prime. Launching and enhancing our D&I Council and ERGs reflects how our awareness and commitment have evolved," said Erin Feigal, chief human resources officer for Prime.

"Prime has made diversity and inclusion a company-wide priority," said Whitney Harvey, diversity, equity and inclusion director for Prime. "We are focused on hiring diverse talent, opening up opportunities for new and existing ERGs, expanding our D&I Council's visibility across the organization, launching more education, and continuing to strengthen our reputation as an employer of choice because of our efforts."

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at

CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: CEOAction.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 30 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

