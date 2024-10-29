Ken Roberts Joins Needham Bank as First Vice President, Director of Operations

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Ken Roberts has joined the Operations team as First Vice President, Director of Operations. Reporting to Jim White, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Roberts will plan, direct, coordinate, and oversee operations activities, ensuring the development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems to meet the current and future needs of the organization.

Mr. Roberts brings a wealth of experience in business transformation and operations management. In his most recent banking role as Director/Senior Vice President, Operations Excellence at Santander Bank, he led an organization redesign to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Mr. Roberts has held other leadership roles at organizations including Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, and Dell Technologies.

"Ken is a strategic leader in operational excellence, making him a great addition to the team," said Mr. White. "His ability to manage change and drive efficiency will be instrumental for business optimization."

"I am thrilled to start contributing to Needham Bank's commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions," stated Mr. Roberts. "I look forward to working with this talented team to streamline operations and ensure we meet our strategic goals."

Mr. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Most recently, he earned certifications as a Lean Expert and Six Sigma Black Belt.

Outside of the workplace, Mr. Roberts actively contributes as a volunteer consultant for The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism and serves as a neurodiversity and LGBTQ+ advocate.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

