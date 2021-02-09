Ken Serwin Joins Ankura's Disputes & Economics Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce that Kenneth (Ken) Serwin, Ph.D. has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director based in San Francisco. Dr. Serwin's counsel is based on the application of rigorous economic logic to complex business questions, particularly in the area of dispute resolution.

"With extensive experience as an expert witness in federal and state courts, Ken brings a wealth of knowledge in intellectual property, antitrust and class action dispute," said Mary Beth Edwards, Leader of Disputes & Economics at Ankura. "His experience will be a truly important and valuable to our clients and provide them with the expertise needed to navigate their complex business challenges. Ken values our culture of collaboration and we're excited about our future together."

A seasoned testifying expert, Dr. Serwin has been skillfully addressing economic questions associated with large commercial disputes since 1997. He has significant experience in economic consulting and research services on public policy matters, particularly with respect to the economic impact of various forms of corporate taxation.

"Together with my colleagues at Ankura, I look forward to providing thoughtful counsel to clients on complex intellectual property and antitrust matters across the industries and geographies we serve, particularly as we expand our presence in California," said Dr. Serwin. "The firm's collaborative environment and talented economists and financial experts position Ankura as a valuable partner for global clients addressing intricate and quickly-evolving litigation matters."

Dr. Serwin holds a PhD in Economics from UCLA, a MSc in Politics of the World Economy from The London School of Economics and a BA in Economics from UC Berkeley.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura

Related Links

http://www.ankura.com

