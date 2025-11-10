Ken Washington appointed to TE Connectivity board of directors

GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, has appointed Ken Washington to the board, effective November 17, 2025.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Washington join as a new director to TE's board," said TE Connectivity Chairman John Davidson. "He brings substantial experience and expertise in leading technology development for global companies that will serve TE well as we continue to drive forward innovations for industrial and transportation customers."

Dr. Washington is retiring this month from Medtronic plc, where since 2023 he has served as senior vice president, chief technology & innovation officer. Prior to that, Dr. Washington served as vice president of software engineering, consumer robotics, Amazon Lab126 from 2021 until 2023. Previously he served as the chief technology officer, Ford Motor Company from 2017 to 2021 and he held various technical roles at Ford from 2014 to 2017. From 2007 to 2014, Dr. Washington worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation serving as vice president, advanced technology center, and first chief privacy officer. Dr. Washington also held various roles at Sandia National Laboratories for 21 years, including serving as chief information officer. Dr. Washington earned his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

