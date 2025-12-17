TE Connectivity declares quarterly dividend

GALWAY, Ireland, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per ordinary share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026.

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram. 

