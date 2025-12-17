TE Connectivity declares quarterly dividend

GALWAY, Ireland, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per ordinary share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026.

