Kenall's MedMaster Saturn™ Earns Spot on BD+C's 75 Top Building Products List

KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenall's MedMaster Saturn™ luminaire has been named one of Building Design + Construction's 75 Top Building Products for 2025—a prestigious recognition highlighting innovation and impact in the building design and construction industry. BD+C's annual list is widely regarded as a benchmark for product innovation among architects, engineers, and specifiers.

Each year, BD+C editors and a jury of architects, engineers, and construction professionals evaluate hundreds of new and updated products for their innovation, performance, and value to the industry. The top selections are featured in the publication's annual list, which serves as a trusted resource for design and construction professionals nationwide.

MedMaster Saturn stands out for its robust durability and contemporary design tailored for behavioral health environments. This versatile luminaire offers RGB, RGBW, and static color options, along with optional synchronous or dual light engines, enabling independent or combined control of the inner and outer light rings—delivering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

"Receiving this award underscores our commitment to designing lighting solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare and behavioral health spaces," said Patricia Rizzo, senior product marketing manager for Kenall's healthcare vertical. "MedMaster Saturn combines advanced technology with a sleek, calming design—helping facilities create safe, welcoming environments without compromising safety and durability."

This year's 143 entries were rigorously evaluated by the panel of esteemed judges, with awards granted to products demonstrating exceptional innovation and industry relevance. Kenall earned a spot as one of the building design and construction industry's most innovative manufacturers, reaffirming its leadership in creating lighting solutions that enhance safety, performance, and design excellence for healthcare and behavioral health environments.

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, behavioral health, cleanroom/containment, correctional, high abuse, transportation, and food processing markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and assembled in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and can comply with the Buy American Act. Please visit kenall.com for more information.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends that offer lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet, with connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisition and innovation to produce a steady flow of new offerings. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

