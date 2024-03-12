KenCrest Services Calls for Removal of Assistive Technology Cap in Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KenCrest Services, one of the largest human services providers of I/DD community-based supports in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware called for the removal of the lifetime cap on Assistive Technology (AT).

The current cap unfairly restricts access to essential technology for individuals with disabilities, limiting their ability to live independently, participate in social activities, education employment, and reach their full potential.

To facilitate change, KenCrest welcomes the following legislators:

PA Rep. Donna Schuren

PA Sen. Katie Muth

PA Rep. Joe Ciresi

They will tour KenCrest's Smarter Living Home at 631 E Vine Street, Pottstown, PA 19426 on Wednesday, March 13 at 11 am.

"Assistive technology is a game-changer," said Gregg Kelinson Assistant Vice President of Innovation at KenCrest. "From screen readers for the visually impaired to communication devices for those with speech limitations, AT bridges the gap and unlocks potential. The current cap forces individuals to make impossible choices, leaving them without the tools they need to thrive."

KenCrest highlighted the following consequences of the AT cap:

Limited independence: Individuals with disabilities are forced to rely on others for basic tasks due to lack of necessary AT.

Barriers to education and employment: Without proper AT, pursuing educational opportunities and competitive employment becomes significantly harder.

Reduced participation in society: Difficulty communicating and interacting independently restricts individuals from fully engaging in their communities.

Removing the cap on AT funding is not just about fairness, it is about economic empowerment of individuals with disabilities. When individuals with disabilities have the tools they need, they can actively participate in the workforce, contribute their talents, and achieve financial independence.

KenCrest urges the Pennsylvania legislature to take immediate action to remove the cap on Assistive Technology funding. This critical change will empower individuals with disabilities, promote inclusion, equity, opportunities and unlock a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians.

KenCrest is committed to advocating for a more inclusive and equitable Pennsylvania. To learn more about our work and join our cause, please visit www.kencrest.org

