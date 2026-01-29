KENCREST WELCOMES ARTHUR ANDERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Seasoned healthcare finance leader brings more than 30 years of experience to support KenCrest's growth and long-term impact

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KenCrest, a nonprofit leader providing community-based supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that Arthur Anderson has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Anderson began his role in November 2025 and brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience across hospitals, health systems, and community-based organizations.

Arthur Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, KenCrest

In his role at KenCrest, Anderson oversees financial strategy, budgeting, forecasting, and long-term planning to ensure strong stewardship of resources and the financial capacity needed to advance the organization's mission. He works closely with executive leadership and the Board of Directors to support strategic decision-making, operational efficiency, and responsible growth.

"As KenCrest continues to grow and expand its impact, strong financial leadership is essential to supporting that progress," said Aurora Kripa, President and CEO of KenCrest. "Arthur's experience will help ensure we have the capacity, flexibility, and resources needed to invest in our people, our programs, and the communities we serve."

Prior to joining KenCrest, Anderson served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Grand View Health, where he provided strategic financial guidance to executive leadership and the Board while overseeing financial planning, revenue cycle operations, and performance improvement initiatives. He previously held senior finance leadership roles at Crozer Keystone Health System, Lankenau Medical Center, and Consortium Behavioral Health.

Earlier in his career, Anderson held leadership positions with Pottstown Memorial Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and Temple University Hospital–Episcopal Campus, as well as financial reporting roles in the corporate sector. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is recognized for driving operational efficiency, strengthening revenue cycle performance, and supporting organizational growth through collaborative, mission-aligned leadership.

Anderson holds a Master of Business Administration from Eastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Drexel University.

About KenCrest

Founded in 1905, KenCrest is a nonprofit leader providing person-centered, community-based services and living supports across the lifespan for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut. With a 120-year legacy, KenCrest is recognized for advancing inclusion, innovation, and systems change.

