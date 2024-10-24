Kendall-Jackson Announces Multi-NBA Team Partnerships with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with the NBA through these exciting new partnerships," said Christopher Jackson, Co-Proprietor of Kendall-Jackson. "Working with the Kings, Magic, and Suns allows us to connect with basketball fans across the country and share our passion for winemaking while enhancing the overall game-day experience."

The partnerships will officially launch at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, bringing Kendall-Jackson's award-winning wines to fans through in-arena activations, VIP events, and special promotions. The goal is to create memorable experiences that blend the excitement of basketball with premium wine offerings.

Coast-to-Coast Activations

In Sacramento, Kendall-Jackson will elevate the game-day experience at Golden 1 Center with a newly imagined premium space renamed "Cellar 82 by Kendall-Jackson." This new space, a nod to the winery's founding in 1982, will offer suite and loft ticket holders a curated selection of Kendall-Jackson wines. Golden 1 Center will also introduce branded wine bar carts throughout the arena, allowing all fans the opportunity to enjoy the brand's sustainable, award-winning wines during games and events.

For Orlando Magic fans, Kendall-Jackson wines will be available at branded bars throughout Kia Center, providing a premium touch to one of the NBA's most vibrant arenas. As part of the partnership, Kendall-Jackson will also support the 2025 Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, a philanthropic event benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which supports nonprofit organizations assisting at-risk youth in Central Florida.

At the Phoenix Suns' Footprint Center, Kendall-Jackson will introduce branded wine bars, giving Suns fans the chance to enjoy its wines during games. Available in-arena wines will include Kendall-Jackson's Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and more. The Footprint Center's modern design and electric atmosphere will pair perfectly with Kendall-Jackson's elegant wine offerings.

Nationwide Sweepstakes

To celebrate these partnerships and ongoing collaboration with the NBA, Kendall-Jackson has launched a nationwide sweepstakes, giving fans the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, hosted in San Francisco. The grand prize includes two tickets to the All-Star Game, a $2,000 travel stipend, and a $500 NBA Store gift card. Three runners-up will each receive a $250 NBA Store gift card. Fans can enter online or via text message until December 31, 2024. For more details and official rules, visit www.kj.com/nba-allstar2025-sweeps.

About Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County's premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America's #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner's Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand's success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).

SOURCE Kendall-Jackson Winery