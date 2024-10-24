Kendall-Jackson Announces Multi-NBA Team Partnerships with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns

News provided byKendall-Jackson Winery
Oct 24, 2024, 13:33 ET
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall-Jackson, renowned for producing America's #1 selling Chardonnay, has announced new multiyear partnerships with the Sacramento Kings, the Orlando Magic and the Phoenix Suns. These agreements mark a major expansion following its recent partnership agreement with its local Bay Area team, the Golden State Warriors, and marks the first wave of several professional basketball partnerships since its collaboration announcement with the NBA.
"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with the NBA through these exciting new partnerships," said Christopher Jackson, Co-Proprietor of Kendall-Jackson. "Working with the Kings, Magic, and Suns allows us to connect with basketball fans across the country and share our passion for winemaking while enhancing the overall game-day experience."
The partnerships will officially launch at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, bringing Kendall-Jackson's award-winning wines to fans through in-arena activations, VIP events, and special promotions. The goal is to create memorable experiences that blend the excitement of basketball with premium wine offerings.
Coast-to-Coast Activations
In Sacramento, Kendall-Jackson will elevate the game-day experience at Golden 1 Center with a newly imagined premium space renamed "Cellar 82 by Kendall-Jackson." This new space, a nod to the winery's founding in 1982, will offer suite and loft ticket holders a curated selection of Kendall-Jackson wines. Golden 1 Center will also introduce branded wine bar carts throughout the arena, allowing all fans the opportunity to enjoy the brand's sustainable, award-winning wines during games and events.
For Orlando Magic fans, Kendall-Jackson wines will be available at branded bars throughout Kia Center, providing a premium touch to one of the NBA's most vibrant arenas. As part of the partnership, Kendall-Jackson will also support the 2025 Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, a philanthropic event benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which supports nonprofit organizations assisting at-risk youth in Central Florida.
At the Phoenix Suns' Footprint Center, Kendall-Jackson will introduce branded wine bars, giving Suns fans the chance to enjoy its wines during games. Available in-arena wines will include Kendall-Jackson's Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and more. The Footprint Center's modern design and electric atmosphere will pair perfectly with Kendall-Jackson's elegant wine offerings.
Nationwide Sweepstakes
To celebrate these partnerships and ongoing collaboration with the NBA, Kendall-Jackson has launched a nationwide sweepstakes, giving fans the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, hosted in San Francisco. The grand prize includes two tickets to the All-Star Game, a $2,000 travel stipend, and a $500 NBA Store gift card. Three runners-up will each receive a $250 NBA Store gift card. Fans can enter online or via text message until December 31, 2024. For more details and official rules, visit www.kj.com/nba-allstar2025-sweeps.
About Kendall-Jackson
Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County's premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America's #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner's Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand's success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).
