KENDALL-JACKSON OFFERS TRIP TO NBA ALL-STAR 2025 IN NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES

As NBA All-Star returns to the San Francisco Bay Area, the league's official wine partner, Kendall-Jackson Winery, offers one-of-a-kind experience

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall-Jackson, the official wine partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today a national sweepstakes that will send lucky fans to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, taking place February 16, 2025, at the Bay Area's iconic Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Kendall-Jackson and NBA

The grand prize winner of this sweepstakes will receive two tickets to the NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2025, as well as a $2,000 check to cover travel expenses and a $500 NBA Store gift card for the ultimate fan shopping spree. In addition, three runners-up will each receive a $250 NBA Store gift card. Fans across the country have a chance to win by entering online or via text message.

From October 1 to December 31, 2024, fans can enter in two ways:

Text Entry: Text the keyword "GAME" to 707-385-5320.

Online Entry: Visit www.kj.com/nba-allstar2025-sweeps and follow the instructions to submit your entry.

A Weekend of Excitement in the Bay Area

San Francisco will welcome NBA All-Star for the first time since 2000 and promises a series of fan-centric events that are set to electrify the Bay Area, including Castrol Rising Stars, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the highly anticipated 74th NBA All-Star Game. With less than one hour driving time to the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Sonoma County, NBA All-Star provides a unique opportunity for both basketball enthusiasts and wine lovers to enjoy two iconic Bay Area institutions together. Winery guests will enjoy basketball-themed food and wine pairings, while at Chase Center, guests can enjoy an array of Kendall-Jackson wines as they watch their favorite basketball stars. As the official wine partner of the NBA, Kendall-Jackson continues to celebrate the synergy between wine culture and sports with this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For more details on the sweepstakes and official rules, please visit www.kj.com/nba-allstar2025-sweeps. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Participants must be 21 years of age or older and reside in the U.S. or District of Columbia.

About Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County's premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America's #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner's Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand's success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).

