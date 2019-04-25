Kendall Jenner Celebrates Launch of the New Elevated Oral Care Collection MOON

Each product in the collection is designed with stellar, "counter-worthy" aesthetics in mind, to stand out in even the most luxurious washrooms. The entire range is PETA certified Cruelty Free & Vegan, and all products are free of: SLS/SLES, Parabens, and Triclosan. Proprietary elixirs are infused into the products known to deliver function along with lush flavors. Elixir X™, which can be found throughout the toothpaste and mouth rinse collection, is filled with antioxidants like cleansing Black Tea and Cranberry Extract, plaque-reducing Coconut Oil, calming and healing Dead Sea Salt, and soothing Ginseng and Echinacea.

The formula is also packed with Green Tea, Peppermint and Tea Tree Oils that provide an invigorating boost and fight bad breath. MOON is proud to support the work of Operation Smile, a global nonprofit that gives free surgery and medical treatment to children born with cleft lip and cleft palate.

THE MOON LINEUP

Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen ($19.99) April 2019 launch

Co-created with Kendall Jenner, this on-the-go pen is formulated with light-reflecting pigments and carbamide peroxide to provide instant brightening and whitening over time. The bonus? A great-tasting Vanilla Mint flavor. It contains the Elixir III antioxidant blend which is crafted from Kendall's favorite natural ingredients like soothing Lavender Oil, whitening Strawberry Extract and the healing properties of Honeysuckle Flower.

Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste (Fluoride-Free) ($7.99) April 2019 launch

This fluoride-free toothpaste provides instant brightening and whitening results over time with better ingredients including our proprietary Elixir X™ blend. The perfectly balanced Lunar Peppermint flavor delivers intense, long-lasting freshness while the pearlescent shimmering mica helps improve stain removal and polishing.

Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste (Fluoride-Free) ($8.99) April 2019 launch

An activated charcoal toothpaste that removes stains without damaging teeth. The luminous grey, sparkling formula foams light grey while brushing to minimize mess in the sink while the strong Lunar Peppermint flavor boosts fresh breath.

Clean Slide™ Floss ($3.99) April 2019 launch

This no-shred floss slides easily through teeth for a clean, smooth feeling. The contoured, easy open and close grip makes the mint-flavored floss as effortless to use as it is beautiful to look at.

Clean Slide™ Flossers (90 Pack) ($4.99) April 2019 launch

With durable, waxed material and a precision fine-point pick, this sleek multi-purpose tool deeply and effectively cleans around teeth and gums while leaving behind an invigorating, fresh mint flavor.

Soft Bristle Toothbrushes (2 Pack) ($6.99) April 2019 launch

This sleek set of soft bristle toothbrushes was created with ultra-fine black and white bristles to gently clean teeth without damaging gums or enamel. The ultra-lightweight, matte black handle easily reaches those pesky back teeth and even features a thumb grip for extra comfort.

WHEN IT LAUNCHES : April 23rd, 2019

WHERE TO BUY : MOONOralCare.com

About Operation Smile:

Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of safe surgeries for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial conditions. With more than three decades of expertise, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to people where it's needed most. As one of the largest medical volunteer-based nonprofits, Operation Smile has mobilized thousands of medical volunteers from a wide range of medical specialties from more than 80 countries. Operation Smile engages public-private partnerships to advance health care delivery, train local medical professionals to provide surgical care for patients in their communities, donate crucial medical equipment and supplies, and increase access to surgical care so that everyone living with cleft is treated. Visit www.operationsmile.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

