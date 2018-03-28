Kendra Scott Announces an Exciting Extension to the Brand's Home Collection With a New Line of Gemstone-Inspired Candles

KS Signature – A smile that brightens the room, a joy that's infectious, an optimism that knows no limits, and an energy that believes anything is possible. With subtle notes of lily and blonde woods, this uplifting scent is distinctively Kendra Scott.

"The Kendra Scott Candle Collection is a monumental step toward our vision of Kendra Scott as an all-encompassing lifestyle brand. Our gemstone-inspired candles give customers the opportunity to find a scent that warms their home and matches their every mood," said Kendra Scott, Designer & Founder.

Each enticing scent was developed in partnership with leading industry fragrance expert Ann Gottlieb, and created to translate the many dimensions of the brand.

"The sense of smell is the only sense directly connected to our brain's center for memory and emotion. I was inspired to aide in the development of the Kendra Scott Candle Collection to truly collaborate in the creation of scents. These scents represent the multitude of memories, feelings and sensations gemstones inherently arouse," said Gottlieb.

Poured into a sleek handcrafted vessel, each soy wax candle is just as lovely, inviting and uplifting as Kendra Scott herself. The candles will be available in three stone-inspired scents, with accompanying lids for the tumblers, plus a special filigree design for the KS Signature scent.

Tumbler (8OZ): $65

Votive (3OZ): $25

Votive Gift Set of Three (3OZ): $70

In the same way that natural gemstones have inspired the candles collection, Kendra's surrounding community have heavily inspired her philanthropic efforts. To continue to celebrate the brand's values - Fashion, Family and Philanthropy – Kendra Scott will be partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and supporting their "Random Act of Light" program through multiple initiatives, striving to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

ABOUT KENDRA SCOTT

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. Sold at premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Selfridges and over 600 specialty boutiques worldwide, the brand boasts a thriving web business and numerous namesake stores across the country. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy."

