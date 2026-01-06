Kendra Scott Announces Chris Blakeslee as CEO

Chris Blakeslee appointed chief executive officer; founder Kendra Scott will remain chief visionary officer, executive chairwoman and majority shareholder

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott Design, Inc. ("Kendra Scott") , the celebrated lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of Chris Blakeslee as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 12. This appointment marks an important milestone for the brand and underscores a strategic move to accelerate Kendra Scott's mission to build a contemporary, multi-generational lifestyle brand. Kendra Scott will continue in her role as chief visionary officer, executive chairwoman and majority shareholder.

"Chris understands our customer-first mission, and I'm excited to see him lead with purpose—driving strategic growth and deepening brand affinity," said Kendra Scott, chief visionary officer & executive chairwoman. "His forward-looking vision strengthens our holistic brand world, where product, environment, community and culture work seamlessly together. Chris honors my vision while adding a dynamic perspective, making him the ideal steward for our next phase of growth."

After twenty-three years of serving a multi-generational customer base, Kendra Scott has built its success on authenticity and continues to strengthen its position as a leading lifestyle brand, with expansions into eyewear, fragrance, and home. In 2023, Kendra Scott launched Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, which has garnered much fanfare and acclaim, alongside the brand's recent expansion into the "brim to boot" lifestyle, including growth into apparel, hats, and footwear. Under Blakeslee's leadership, the brand remains committed to a bullish retail strategy and continues to expand into new categories.

"Kendra has built an extraordinary brand grounded in a deeply customer-first, experience-driven approach," said Chris Blakeslee, chief executive officer. "I'm energized by the opportunity to bring the world of Kendra Scott to life in richer, more immersive ways across product, environment, community, and culture—building on the strong foundation already in place as we shape the brand's next era."

Blakeslee is an innovative, purpose-led brand champion recognized for building loyal consumer communities that amplify brand impact. His experience across Gap–owned Athleta and Alo Yoga / BELLA+CANVAS demonstrates the power of authenticity in scaling brands into global lifestyle platforms. With a deep understanding of founder-led businesses, Blakeslee excels at preserving and translating a founder's voice into enduring brand connection and commercial success—rooted in trust, integrity, and cultural relevance.

At Alo Yoga, Blakeslee partnered closely with the co-founders to rapidly scale the brand from under $50 million to a $1B+ direct-to-consumer powerhouse in less than five years. A proven growth architect, he brings the strategic and operational expertise required to evolve Kendra Scott into a globally iconic brand for the future.

"I have not encountered a brand with deeper consumer connection and loyalty—so authentically rooted in genuine brand love. This powerful foundation provides an extraordinary platform for expansive growth, and I am deeply honored and excited to join as CEO," says Chris Blakeslee, chief executive officer.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Visionary Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, eyewear, fragrance, home accessories, a men's collection, and a western-inspired line, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $70M in monetary and in-kind donations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 165+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Nordstrom, Dillard's, and 1,000+ specialty boutiques. With over 3,200 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

