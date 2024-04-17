Kendra Scott Collaborates with LoveShackFancy

Let's Get Charmed and Fancy

Founders Kendra Scott & Rebecca Hessel Cohen Celebrate the Launch of the Six-Piece Capsule Collection

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the launch of the exclusive Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy collection. Concepted by the lauded female-founders Kendra Scott, founder of the namesake brand, and Rebecca Hessel Cohen of LoveShackFancy, the limited-edition six-piece capsule collection shares a love of romantic styling and is designed to add a pop of everyday joy to jewelry boxes everywhere.

Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy

The collection features Kendra Scott's iconic Elisa and Ari styles, adorned with feminine flourishes and innovative hand illustrated floral motifs, alongside signature LoveShackFancy bows crafted in 14k gold over brass. The assortment includes three necklaces, two pairs of earrings, and a bracelet; the collection also includes a pair of earrings exclusive to LoveShackFancy.

Remarking on the collection, Founder Kendra Scott stated, "I am thrilled to be able to announce our Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy collection. It embodies romance and femininity in every piece, and collaborating with Rebecca to bring our respective styles together was an absolute dream. This collection radiates joy and love in its own special way, and I'm beyond excited to see it come to life and share it with all of you."

"My daughters and I are huge fans of Kendra Scott I've loved watching all the OOTD Tik Toks with LoveShackFancy and Kendra Scott over the last few years," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen. "When deciding the best fit for a jewelry collab, Kendra Scott made so much sense given the crossover in our audiences. Plus, partnering with Kendra, such an iconic mission-driven female entrepreneur, was truly an honor. Bringing together our shared love of optimism and romance, we put our one-of-a-kind hand-painted prints on their cult-status necklaces and designed a few new styles based on vintage pieces. I can't wait to share it with you all!"

The trend-forward collection consists of the Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace, a reversible style featuring hand-illustrated florals on the iconic Elisa pendant shape and a signature LoveShackFancy bow; the Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Gold Stud Earrings, which embody the fun, feminine aesthetic celebrated by both brands with a petite bow and dainty white crystals; and the Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy Gold Charm Bracelet which features locket, bow, heart, and teacup charms on a gorgeous gold chain.

The limited-edition Kendra Scott x LoveShackFancy collection is available in-store and at kendrascott.com/loveshackfancy-x-kendra-scott. Prices range from $65-$150.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, fragrance, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $60M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,600 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

About LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand—a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 17 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Gap, Roller Rabbit, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Supergoop, Hurley, American Girl, Roblox and Bandier. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

