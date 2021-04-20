Kendra Scott Introduces Moxi to 'Kendra Cares' Program for Pediatric Hospitals

The partnership is the brand's answer (and commitment) to continuing to serve and bring joy to these children's hospitals within the Kendra Cares program during a time when physical connection is not possible.

"Our Kendra Cares creative arts program has always had a special place in my heart. With the global pandemic forcing us - and hospitals especially - to find new ways to connect, we knew we needed to think differently, and we found the perfect partner in Moxi and the Diligent Robotics team," said founder and executive chairwoman Kendra Scott. "We are so excited to work together with another female-founded Austin business to create this unique, innovative experience for pediatric patients, and I cannot wait to see the impact it will have."

"We were so excited when Kendra Scott approached us about this partnership," said Andrea Thomaz, CEO and co-founder of Diligent Robotics. "When her team asked Moxi to be part of the delivery experience to the patients at the Children's Hospital, we knew it was the perfect way to not only bring smiles to the children who love interacting with Moxi but to also show the staff how Moxi can help deliver all kinds of things in a hospital setting. We are looking forward to the continued collaboration with the Kendra Cares team and in working with them to provide grants to help fund the Child Life teams who make these interactions a reality."

Since starting her company in 2002, Kendra Scott has been committed to giving back. Kendra Cares is a creative arts program bringing the joy of the Kendra Scott Color Bar ™ to pediatric hospitals, allowing patients and caregivers the opportunity to design their own piece of customized Kendra Scott jewelry while in the hospital. The program was first conceived in 2015 and has since touched the lives of over 20,000 patients at 40 hospitals nationwide.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

About Diligent Robotics

Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based A.I. company. Moxi is our hospital robot assistant that helps clinical staff with routine, non-patient-facing tasks so they have more time for patient care, and hospitals save money on staff burnout and turnover costs. Moxi has been successfully deployed in several US hospitals and focuses on fetch and deliver tasks for frontline clinicians. As a company founded by social robotics experts, we're proud to be at the forefront of creating robots that incorporate mobile manipulation, social intelligence and human-guided learning capabilities. We believe that if we can give people the resources that they need to do the work they care most about, we will transform the meaning of "work." For more information, see: www.diligentrobots.com.

