KENILWORTH SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY OPENS NEW 56,000-SQUARE FOOT SCHOOL FACILITY WITH SUPPORT FROM CONSTRUCTION PARTNER BUILDING HOPE

News provided by

Building Hope

13 Nov, 2023, 08:05 ET

Local Businesses Respond with Support and Enthusiasm for New Neighborhood Charter School

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy (KST) and Building Hope today announced the official opening of KST's new school campus doors at 8716 Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. The 7-acre parcel of land was purchased last year, and during the past eight months, Building Hope has built a 56,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art school facility with a gymnasium for KST that will serve 756 K-Grade 8 students.

In celebration of the new school campus, KST recently hosted a Grand Opening & Science Fair. Students, families, community and business leaders, and local officials attended the celebration.

"Kenilworth Science & Technology Academy has immense gratitude for the incredible efforts of our construction team, and the unwavering support of our community," said Hasan Suzuk, KST. "Together, we've brought to life an educational environment where knowledge meets infinite possibilities. This school isn't just a building; it's a promise of growth and transformation for our students and a testament to the strength of our community."

Local contractors collaborated to design and build a two-story, state-of-the-art school with 30 classrooms, two special education rooms, a library, two STEM labs, two world languages classrooms, a music room and an art room, as well as other specialized learning spaces. The completed campus includes large green spaces, a dedicated Kindergarten playground, and sports areas, as well as an onsite kitchen facility and outdoor dining area. 

As KST was under construction, local business owners expressed their support for and enthusiasm about the new school in the area. 

One community member, Ambrosia Co-Owner Felix Sherman, Jr., stated, "KST's new campus is an exciting development for our community, and we're thrilled to have the school as our new neighbor."

"We recognize that this area was home to other businesses before it became home to our growing school, and we are eager to be a part of a supportive and collaborative community," said Hazel Regis, KST.

"Kenilworth is a shining example of Building Hope's commitment to excellence in ground-up construction and transforming schools and communities with high-quality educational spaces for students," said Building Hope President and CEO Bill Hansen. "From its inception to completion, this project exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering results on time, on budget, and with the trust of a repeat client."

More information about how to enroll at KST is available at kenilworthacademy.org.

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 Billion in charter school projects serving nearly 200,000 children. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

Media Contact
ShinePR for Building Hope
[email protected]

SOURCE Building Hope

Also from this source

Building Hope 將於 2024 年 4 月 23 至 25 日舉辦第三屆 IMPACT Summit & Awards

Building Hope 將於 2024 年 4 月 23 至 25 日舉辦第三屆 IMPACT Summit & Awards

特許學校設施、融資及服務領域的非牟利領袖 Building Hope 本日宣佈，將於 2024 年 4 月 23 至 25 日在弗羅里達洲邁阿密市中心舉辦第三屆 IMPACT Summit &...
Building Hope 将举办第三届 IMPACT Summit & Awards

Building Hope 将举办第三届 IMPACT Summit & Awards

特许学校设施、融资和服务领域的非营利性领先企业 Building Hope 今天宣布，将于 2024 年 4 月 23 日至 25 日在佛罗里达州迈阿密市中心举办第三届年度 IMPACT Summit &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Education

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.