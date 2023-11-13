KENILWORTH SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY OPENS NEW 56,000-SQUARE FOOT SCHOOL FACILITY WITH SUPPORT FROM CONSTRUCTION PARTNER BUILDING HOPE

Local Businesses Respond with Support and Enthusiasm for New Neighborhood Charter School

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy (KST) and Building Hope today announced the official opening of KST's new school campus doors at 8716 Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. The 7-acre parcel of land was purchased last year, and during the past eight months, Building Hope has built a 56,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art school facility with a gymnasium for KST that will serve 756 K-Grade 8 students.

In celebration of the new school campus, KST recently hosted a Grand Opening & Science Fair. Students, families, community and business leaders, and local officials attended the celebration.

"Kenilworth Science & Technology Academy has immense gratitude for the incredible efforts of our construction team, and the unwavering support of our community," said Hasan Suzuk, KST. "Together, we've brought to life an educational environment where knowledge meets infinite possibilities. This school isn't just a building; it's a promise of growth and transformation for our students and a testament to the strength of our community."

Local contractors collaborated to design and build a two-story, state-of-the-art school with 30 classrooms, two special education rooms, a library, two STEM labs, two world languages classrooms, a music room and an art room, as well as other specialized learning spaces. The completed campus includes large green spaces, a dedicated Kindergarten playground, and sports areas, as well as an onsite kitchen facility and outdoor dining area.

As KST was under construction, local business owners expressed their support for and enthusiasm about the new school in the area.

One community member, Ambrosia Co-Owner Felix Sherman, Jr., stated, "KST's new campus is an exciting development for our community, and we're thrilled to have the school as our new neighbor."

"We recognize that this area was home to other businesses before it became home to our growing school, and we are eager to be a part of a supportive and collaborative community," said Hazel Regis, KST.

"Kenilworth is a shining example of Building Hope's commitment to excellence in ground-up construction and transforming schools and communities with high-quality educational spaces for students," said Building Hope President and CEO Bill Hansen. "From its inception to completion, this project exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering results on time, on budget, and with the trust of a repeat client."

More information about how to enroll at KST is available at kenilworthacademy.org.

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org .

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 Billion in charter school projects serving nearly 200,000 children. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

