Kenmore Expands Global Footprint with New Appliance Offering in Canada

New Kitchen and Laundry Appliances adding to Small Appliance, Grills, Floorcare Assortment

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore, one of America's longest-standing home innovations providers, today announced the relaunch of Kenmore-branded Kitchen appliances in Canada. This marks the first placement of Kenmore major appliances in Canada in five years, as well as the first placement with retailers other than Sears Canada.

New Kenmore Residential Freezers and Wine Cellars are now available with Costco Canada. New refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges are expected early 2024.

New Kenmore Freezers boast variable storage with convertible refrigerator and freezer options, up to twenty one cubic feet of capacity, and chest and upright configurations.

Kenmore offers multiple Wine Cellars, with up to two hundred twenty four bottle storage, single and dual zone temperature options, and flexibility to be used as built-in or freestanding units. Reversible, seamless stainless steel door with hidden hinge, smooth rolling Beechwood shelves on ball-bearing tracks, interior theatre lighting, and wine view racks are designed to blend in with any kitchen while enabling improved display of the entire collection.

The relaunch of major appliances in Canada builds further upon Kenmore's existing assortment with various Canadian retailers, widely available since 2020. Small Kitchen Electric Appliances, such as coffeemakers and toasters are also available online and in-store at a variety of retailers. Kenmore floorcare items such as canisters, uprights, and stick vacuums can be found in-store and online. Kenmore Smart Charcoal Grills, Smart Gas Grills, Standard Gas Grills, and Electric Heaters can be found in-store with Standard Gas Grills available online.

"We are a North American brand, designing products to serve homes around the world," says Kenmore CEO Sri Solur. "Everyone deserves well-cleaned homes with good, home-cooked meals. Kenmore's mission is to bring trusted performance at everyday value to help make that a reality for more people in more places."

Kenmore says product assortment and distribution is expected to grow across 2024. "We are excited for this expansion of the Kenmore name across Canada and look forward to additional partnerships in the months to come."

About Kenmore

Kenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and more. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment.

For more information on available products, upcoming launches, and more visit, visit www.kenmore.com or www.kenmore.com/press-kit/.

