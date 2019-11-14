WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Kenmore-Microwave-Ovens-Recalled-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Made-by-Guangdong-Galanz-Sold-Exclusively-at-Sears-and-Sears-Hometown-and-Outlet-Stores

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Kenmore Elite Microwave Ovens

Hazard: Incorrect wiring causes the microwave's exterior to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard to the user.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

Consumer Contact:

Sears at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.sears.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 700

Description:

This recall involves 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens manufactured under the Kenmore Elite brand name on April 27, 2017. This manufacturing date of the recalled microwave ovens is identifiable by the first six digits of their serial numbers, each of which begins with the numerals "170427". The model number of the recalled microwaves is "204.77603610". The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the back of the microwave ovens. The brand name is printed near the bottom of the door.



Model Number Serial Number Range 204.77603610 17042700001 and 17042700684

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores nationwide from May 2017 through July 2018 for about $350.

Importer: Sears Holdings Management Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Distributor: Sears Holdings Management Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Manufacturer: Galanz Guangdong Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured in: China

