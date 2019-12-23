Kennametal Board Members Davis and Martin Among WomenInc.'s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced that two of its Board members - Cindy L. Davis and Lorraine M. Martin - were named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list. As a leading business magazine reporting on women's success and achievement, the WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

"Today we offer our congratulations to Cindy and Lorraine on this well-deserved recognition of their professional achievements," said Christopher Rossi, Kennametal President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a company, we believe diversity makes us stronger and more competitive, and we are committed to pursuing it at all levels of the organization. We are privileged—and grateful—to have Cindy and Lorraine lead the way from the top."

This year's edition features a directory of over 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies.

Davis joined the Kennametal Board of Directors in 2012. She also serves on the Board for Brinker International, Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corporation. She is a retired vice president of Nike, Inc. and retired president, Nike Golf. Davis previously served on the Board of Directors of Buffalo Wild Wings. She has extensive experience with strategy and global brands, including a track record of driving innovation and profitable growth.

Martin was elected to the Kennametal Board of Directors in 2018 and currently serves as the president and CEO of the National Safety Council. She began her career as an officer in the United States Air Force, prior to spending nearly three decades at Lockheed Martin, most recently as the executive vice president and deputy of rotary and mission systems. Martin is also a co-founder and president of the Pegasus Springs Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to educational equity and collaboration supporting and encouraging diversity and inclusion. She has extensive experience in international business and manufacturing.

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways. WomenInc. is proud to recognize this distinguished group of women serving on public boards," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. Magazine.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2019. Learn more at www.kennametal.com Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kennametal.com

