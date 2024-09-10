Kennametal Highlights Achievements in Fiscal Year 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that is has published its fiscal year 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report (previously ESG Report), outlining the company's continued progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance strategy. It also details issues important to stakeholders, including environmental, health and safety (EHS), employee engagement, workforce training and development, diversity and inclusion, community engagement and other material topics.

"At Kennametal, we are not just committed to driving business success but also to fostering a safer, more inclusive workplace and making a positive impact on the world around us," said Sanjay Chowbey, President & CEO. "From advancing our conservation programs to expanding our employee resource groups, we are building on our sustainability initiatives while remaining focused on advancing our strategy, delivering value for stakeholders and positioning the company for long-term success."

Highlights from the report include:

Reductions in combined Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2 percent

Decreased water withdrawal by approximately 4 percent

Increased waste recycling efforts by 10 percent

Surpassed U.S. industry standard total recordable incident rates by 150 percent

Created three new employee resource groups

Enhanced Code of Conduct and supporting resources to improve accessibility and ensure employees are informed of our Culture of Accountability

Topics included in the report align with GRI Standards Topics, the SASB Industrial Machinery & Goods 2018 Sustainability Accounting Standards and other environmental, social and governance topics of interest to investors and other key stakeholders. Kennametal also recognizes the importance of the United Nation's Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) and has aligned the SDGs with priority topics.

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.