Kennametal Celebrates Leaders Recognized as 2024 Women MAKE Award Winners

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that Katie Myers, Product Manager, Marketing and Zhuqing Wang, Staff Engineer, Materials Science have been recognized as a 2024 Emerging Leader and Women MAKE Award Honoree respectively by The Manufacturing Institute.

Myers and Wang are among 130 honorees from companies of all sizes and sectors to receive this honor and they join a group of 15 other Kennametal women, who received Women MAKE Awards in prior years.

"Katie and Zhuqing exemplify the values of leadership, dedication and excellence that drive our company," said Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi. "We are thankful for their innovative ideas and inspirational leadership in helping Kennametal to serve our customers and advance the manufacturing industry."

Myers' first-hand insights deliver innovative tooling solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability in manufacturing processes. She played an integral role in the launch of several new product platforms that drive growth for Kennametal by helping customers solve their manufacturing challenges. Myers is an advocate for an inclusive and diverse workplace. She was instrumental in helping to launch the Employee Resource Group (ERG), Women at Work, and now co-leads the group.

Wang is a subject matter expert in the fields of Additive Manufacturing and Materials Science and is leading Kennametal's research and development of tungsten carbide powder. In addition to her technical expertise, she serves as a mentor to several female Ph.D. candidates, helping them hone their technical and leadership skills.

On April 18, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize all recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight the story of each Honoree and Emerging Leader, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

