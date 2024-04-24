Kennametal to Attend BofA Securities Transportation, Airlines and Industrial Conference 2024

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

Apr 24, 2024, 06:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the BofA Securities Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in New York City.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When:

May 15, 2024


Attendees:

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

John Witt, Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller


About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal:  Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Also from this source

Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) will host its third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, May 8. The press release and presentation will...
Kennametal Appoints Sanjay Chowbey as President & CEO effective June 1, 2024; Christopher Rossi to Retire on May 31

Kennametal Appoints Sanjay Chowbey as President & CEO effective June 1, 2024; Christopher Rossi to Retire on May 31

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that Sanjay Chowbey, currently Vice President, Kennametal Inc. and President, Metal Cutting Segment, will ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics