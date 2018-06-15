Kennametal CFO Jan Kees van Gaalen to Retire

"I want to thank Jan Kees for his contributions to the company and certainly wish him well with his future endeavors," he added.

Mr. van Gaalen joined the company in September 2015, and has served as vice president and chief financial officer since that time. The company has engaged an external firm to assist in the search for a successor candidate.

About Kennametal

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 11,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2017. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

