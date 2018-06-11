Kennametal Executive Judith Bacchus Appointed To Universal Stainless Board Of Directors

"We are proud to have an executive like Judy accept this important role at Universal Stainless," said Kennametal President and CEO Chris Rossi. "Judy's leadership has been invaluable to Kennametal over the past 12 years, and has given her a keen insight on the challenges facing manufacturing companies. I'm confident will she will serve as a strong asset to Universal Stainless' board."

Ms. Bacchus joined Kennametal in 2006 and has more than 25 years of experience spanning manufacturing, effective HR service delivery, strategic planning, policy and governance, M&A, organizational design and talent acquisition. She is currently responsible for all human resource activities globally at Kennametal spanning nearly 40 countries, as well as the company's internal and external corporate communications. Ms. Bacchus holds a B.S. Administration and Management from LaRoche College, Allison Park, PA.

About Kennametal

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 11,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2017. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

