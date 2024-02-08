Kennametal Innovation Recognized as Edison Award Finalist

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 09:35 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has been named an Edison Award finalist for its industry-first, additive manufactured cutting tool designed with KENionic™ technology.

Continue Reading
Kennametal's additive manufactured cutting tool designed with KENionic™ technology.
Kennametal's additive manufactured cutting tool designed with KENionic™ technology.

The innovative tool mimics organic shape adaptations observed in nature. The result is a tool that is 45% lighter and has demonstrated a reduced machining time by approximately 50% compared to a conventional solution for the targeted customer. The technology is poised to enhance productivity and efficiency for customers, particularly in the precision machining of components for transportation applications.

"At Kennametal, we push the boundaries of innovation in our industries and being recognized as an Edison Award finalist for our KENionic™ technology is a testament to that dedication," said Dr. Carlonda Reilly, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "We take a customer challenge, add our materials science, design, process and applications engineering expertise, supplement that with our innovative thinking and we get a winning formula that helps our customers transform how everyday life is built."

Award winners will be announced on April 18, 2024 at the annual Edison Awards Ceremony and Gala Event.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Edison Awards
Established in 1987, The Edison Awards™ is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Their mission is to be a leader in globally recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation and innovators to create a positive impact in the world.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Also from this source

Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023, with sales of $495...

Kennametal to Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Barclays Industrial Select Conference. Details of the conference are as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.