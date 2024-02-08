Kennametal Innovation Recognized as Edison Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has been named an Edison Award finalist for its industry-first, additive manufactured cutting tool designed with KENionic™ technology.

Kennametal's additive manufactured cutting tool designed with KENionic™ technology.

The innovative tool mimics organic shape adaptations observed in nature. The result is a tool that is 45% lighter and has demonstrated a reduced machining time by approximately 50% compared to a conventional solution for the targeted customer. The technology is poised to enhance productivity and efficiency for customers, particularly in the precision machining of components for transportation applications.

"At Kennametal, we push the boundaries of innovation in our industries and being recognized as an Edison Award finalist for our KENionic™ technology is a testament to that dedication," said Dr. Carlonda Reilly, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "We take a customer challenge, add our materials science, design, process and applications engineering expertise, supplement that with our innovative thinking and we get a winning formula that helps our customers transform how everyday life is built."

Award winners will be announced on April 18, 2024 at the annual Edison Awards Ceremony and Gala Event.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Edison Awards

Established in 1987, The Edison Awards™ is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Their mission is to be a leader in globally recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation and innovators to create a positive impact in the world.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.