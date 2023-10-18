KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES NEW TURNING GRADE FEATURING KENGOLD TECHNOLOGY

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new KCU10B turning grade, an innovative update to its KCU10 platform with an enhanced KENGold™ coating technology for edge protection. This universal cutting solution is designed for machinists in aerospace and defense, automotive, energy and general engineering markets requiring maximum output when cutting a broad range of difficult-to-machine materials.

Switch up materials, not tools, with this grade’s newly engineered PVD multilayer coating that improves wear resistance and enhances process security.
"We engineered this new turning solution to excel in finishing applications across industries," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management. "Designed with our multilayer, nanostructure PVD coating technology, KCU10B supports machining with higher quality, consistent power on more materials and a longer tool life."

KCU10B joins the company's KENGold portfolio, which delivers consistency in multi-material cutting, improved wear resistance and enhanced process security—including when used on steels and stainless steels. The innovative coating technology was introduced last year with Kennametal's KCP25C turning grade, setting a new standard for steel turning applications.

