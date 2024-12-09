Kennametal Named Among Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies

Marks fourth consecutive year Kennametal has been included on the list

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has been once again named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 by Newsweek. This prestigious award reflects Kennametal's commitment to responsible practices across all aspects of its business, including the environment and social stewardship.

"I want to thank our team around the world who is working every day to help our customers in the most efficient and effective way across all aspects of our business," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO. "Our corporate responsibility strategy is built on a core principle for us – Continuous Improvement – and together we will maintain that focus as we progress towards creating a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders."

Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Rankings are based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. In its sixth year, this list acknowledges 600 U.S.-based companies for their commitment to making a positive global impact.

View Kennametal's fiscal year 2024 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report.

About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

