"Lorraine's experience spans more than 30 years in leadership, international business and manufacturing that will bring significant value to the transformation currently underway at Kennametal," said Chris Rossi, Kennametal president and CEO.

"We are excited to welcome Lorraine to our board and look forward to the unique perspective she will bring from her knowledge in supply chain, aerospace and cyber," added William J. Harvey, Kennametal board member and chair of the nominating / corporate governance committee.

Ms. Martin joined Lockheed Martin in 1988 at Unisys Defense Systems as a program manager for computer security contracts for the Strategic Defense Initiative and YF-23 fighter. She also served as vice president of the C-130, C-5, and Flight Solutions programs. During her nearly 30-year tenure at the company, she took on roles with increasing responsibility most recently including executive vice president and general manager, F-35 lighting II program for Lockheed Martin Corporation's Aeronautics company and vice president and deputy, F-35 program. Prior to that, Martin served as an officer in software intensive technology and development programs as part of the United States Air Force.

About Kennametal

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 11,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2017. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-names-lorraine-martin-to-board-of-directors-300653123.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kennametal.com

