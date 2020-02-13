Kennametal to Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference
Feb 13, 2020, 16:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida.
Details of the conference are as follows:
|
When:
|
Thursday, February 20, 2020
|
Attendees:
|
Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Presentation:
|
The presentation for this event will be available on the Company's website at
|
www.kennametal.com on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Once on the homepage, select
|
"About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2019. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
